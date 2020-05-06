Focus Financial Partners Inc (NASDAQ:FOCS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Focus Financial Partners Inc (NASDAQ:FOCS) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.56.

FOCS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Focus Financial Partners from $46.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. BidaskClub upgraded Focus Financial Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Focus Financial Partners from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Focus Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th.

Get Focus Financial Partners alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Focus Financial Partners by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,354,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,381,000 after acquiring an additional 218,231 shares during the last quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 1,884,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,524,000 after purchasing an additional 20,950 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 0.3% during the first quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 597,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Focus Financial Partners by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 595,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,540,000 after purchasing an additional 29,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC increased its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC now owns 519,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,321,000 after buying an additional 24,941 shares during the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FOCS opened at $22.76 on Wednesday. Focus Financial Partners has a 1 year low of $12.17 and a 1 year high of $39.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -87.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.38.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.20. Focus Financial Partners had a negative net margin of 1.06% and a positive return on equity of 20.66%. The company had revenue of $340.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. Focus Financial Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Focus Financial Partners will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Focus Financial Partners Company Profile

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily high net worth individuals and families. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services. The company also offers recordkeeping and administration services.

Read More: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for Focus Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Focus Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.