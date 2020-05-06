Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS) Stake Lessened by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System lessened its stake in Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS) by 97.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 30,959 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Flowserve were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its stake in Flowserve by 141.2% during the first quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 2,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Flowserve during the fourth quarter valued at $98,000. Vestcor Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in Flowserve during the fourth quarter valued at $113,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Flowserve during the fourth quarter valued at $179,000. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Flowserve during the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.34% of the company’s stock.

In other Flowserve news, Director Sujeet Chand purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $43.57 per share, with a total value of $43,570.00. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

FLS stock opened at $27.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.22, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.32. Flowserve Corp has a fifty-two week low of $18.98 and a fifty-two week high of $53.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Flowserve had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 16.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Flowserve Corp will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. This is an increase from Flowserve’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

FLS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Flowserve in a research note on Friday, April 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Flowserve from $55.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Flowserve in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of Flowserve from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Flowserve from $39.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.22.

About Flowserve

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Product Division (EPD), Industrial Product Division (IPD), and Flow Control Division (FCD).

