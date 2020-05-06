FleetCor Technologies Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:FLT)

FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors purchased 2,121 call options on the company. This is an increase of 2,087% compared to the average volume of 97 call options.

Shares of FLT opened at $236.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $211.58 and a 200 day moving average of $274.93. FleetCor Technologies has a twelve month low of $168.51 and a twelve month high of $329.85.

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $698.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $705.49 million. FleetCor Technologies had a net margin of 33.79% and a return on equity of 27.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that FleetCor Technologies will post 10.64 EPS for the current year.

FLT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of FleetCor Technologies from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Cfra raised their price objective on shares of FleetCor Technologies from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $335.00 price objective on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $335.00 price objective for the company. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $272.52.

In related news, CEO Armando Lins Netto sold 21,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.44, for a total value of $6,810,349.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,603,983.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey Steven Sloan sold 2,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.59, for a total value of $954,866.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,390 shares in the company, valued at $3,351,710.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,393 shares of company stock worth $18,138,045 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FLT. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 0.6% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 48,329 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,860,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in FleetCor Technologies by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Anderson Hoagland & Co. bought a new stake in FleetCor Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $796,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in FleetCor Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $148,000. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in FleetCor Technologies by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 52,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,097,000 after purchasing an additional 4,146 shares during the period. 96.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About FleetCor Technologies

FleetCor Technologies, Inc provides commercial payment solutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers fuel payment solutions to businesses and government entities that operate vehicle fleets, as well as to oil and leasing companies, and fuel marketers. Its fuel payment products are in the form of plastic cards, electronic RFID tags, and paper vouchers to purchase fuel, oil, vehicle maintenance supplies and services, and building supplies.

