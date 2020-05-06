First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 175,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,540 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.49% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF worth $9,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FIXD. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Burt Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 204.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares during the last quarter.

FIXD opened at $53.92 on Wednesday. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a twelve month low of $45.38 and a twelve month high of $58.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.57.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 22nd were given a dividend of $0.061 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 21st. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%.

