First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) by 44.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89,750 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.14% of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF worth $6,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 84,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,053,000 after purchasing an additional 26,673 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management increased its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 18,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803 shares in the last quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 651.3% in the 4th quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 141,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,524,000 after purchasing an additional 122,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 55I LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $220,000.

NASDAQ:FTSM opened at $59.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.89. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 1-year low of $56.43 and a 1-year high of $60.24.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st were given a $0.084 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%.

