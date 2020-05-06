First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) Shares Sold by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc lowered its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) by 41.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,253 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF were worth $46,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FV. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC raised its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 748.5% during the 4th quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 1,249,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101,815 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC increased its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management increased its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 137,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,355,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 3,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 109,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,457,000 after acquiring an additional 30,156 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FV stock opened at $29.56 on Wednesday. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a twelve month low of $19.04 and a twelve month high of $34.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.03.

