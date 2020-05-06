First Northwest BanCorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) Director Norman J. Jr. Tonina Buys 2,200 Shares of Stock

First Northwest BanCorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) Director Norman J. Jr. Tonina purchased 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.23 per share, with a total value of $24,706.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,878.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

First Northwest BanCorp stock opened at $11.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $117.12 million, a PE ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. First Northwest BanCorp has a one year low of $8.77 and a one year high of $18.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.52 and a 200 day moving average of $15.43.

First Northwest BanCorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.73 million during the quarter. First Northwest BanCorp had a return on equity of 4.34% and a net margin of 13.51%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded First Northwest BanCorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. TheStreet cut First Northwest BanCorp from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FNWB. Creative Planning increased its position in First Northwest BanCorp by 23.0% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 2,625 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in First Northwest BanCorp by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 3,017 shares in the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC increased its position in First Northwest BanCorp by 47.1% in the first quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 27,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 8,666 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC increased its position in First Northwest BanCorp by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 18,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in First Northwest BanCorp by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 4,253 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.89% of the company’s stock.

First Northwest BanCorp Company Profile

First Northwest Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for First Federal Savings and Loan Association of Port Angeles that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations in western Washington, the United States. The company offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, transaction accounts, and certificates of deposit.

