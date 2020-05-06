First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on FGBI. TheStreet downgraded First Guaranty Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine downgraded First Guaranty Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd.

FGBI opened at $12.85 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.55. The company has a market capitalization of $117.58 million, a PE ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 0.46. First Guaranty Bancshares has a 1 year low of $11.29 and a 1 year high of $22.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $18.84 million during the quarter. First Guaranty Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 14.25%. Equities analysts anticipate that First Guaranty Bancshares will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FGBI. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in First Guaranty Bancshares by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 273,065 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,940,000 after purchasing an additional 4,328 shares during the period. BEAM Asset Management LLC grew its stake in First Guaranty Bancshares by 9.8% during the first quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC now owns 22,460 shares of the bank’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in First Guaranty Bancshares by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,165 shares of the bank’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 3,621 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in First Guaranty Bancshares by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,267 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in First Guaranty Bancshares by 83.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,836 shares of the bank’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 20,795 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

About First Guaranty Bancshares

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for First Guaranty Bank that provides commercial banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products, including personal and business checking, savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as time deposits.

