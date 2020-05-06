First Capital Realty (OTCMKTS:FCRGF) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at BMO Capital Markets

First Capital Realty (OTCMKTS:FCRGF) was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Shares of FCRGF opened at $15.86 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.86.

First Capital Realty Company Profile

First Capital Realty Inc acquires, develops, redevelops, owns, and manages urban retail-centered real estate properties in Canada. The company's property portfolio comprises grocery stores, pharmacies, liquor stores, banks, restaurants, cafes, fitness centers, medical, and childcare facilities. It also offers other professional and personal services.

