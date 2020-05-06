Finjan (NASDAQ:FNJN) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Finjan (NASDAQ:FNJN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Finjan Holdings, Inc. operates as an online security and technology company primarily in the United States. It owns a portfolio of patents related to software that detects malicious code and protects end-users from identity and data theft, spyware, malware, phishing, Trojans and other online threats. Finjan Holdings Inc., formerly known as Converted Organics Inc., is based in New York. “

Separately, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Finjan in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.

Finjan stock opened at $1.19 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.11 and its 200-day moving average is $1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a current ratio of 4.95. Finjan has a 1 year low of $0.75 and a 1 year high of $3.29. The company has a market cap of $32.61 million, a P/E ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 0.88.

Finjan (NASDAQ:FNJN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The software maker reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.08. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Finjan will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FNJN. Alpine Global Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Finjan by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 1,618,621 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,619,000 after acquiring an additional 593,978 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Finjan in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Finjan by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 46,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.82% of the company’s stock.

Finjan Holdings, Inc, a cybersecurity company, provides intellectual property licensing and enforcement services in the United States and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of patents related to software and hardware technologies that proactively detect malicious code and thereby protects end users from identity and data theft, spyware, malware, phishing, Trojans, and other Web and network threats.

