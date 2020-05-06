Financial Insights Inc. Has $1.02 Million Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Financial Insights Inc. raised its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 523 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 1.1% of Financial Insights Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Financial Insights Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMZN. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 142.9% during the first quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 533.3% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 19 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMZN. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $3,000.00 price objective (up from $2,500.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, May 1st. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2,625.00 price objective (up from $2,550.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2,750.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Bernstein Bank started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $2,050.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,700.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,547.27.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $2,317.80 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,626.03 and a 52-week high of $2,475.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,108.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,924.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1,155.16 billion, a PE ratio of 110.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.34.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The company had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 23.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 352 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,300.19, for a total value of $809,666.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,015 shares in the company, valued at $9,235,262.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey M. Blackburn sold 3,573 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,141.79, for a total transaction of $7,652,615.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 50,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,500,939.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,545 shares of company stock valued at $20,495,546 in the last 90 days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Featured Story: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.