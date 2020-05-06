Financial Comparison: Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU) & Medley Management (NASDAQ:MDLY)

Medley Management (NYSE:MDLY) and Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Dividends

Medley Management pays an annual dividend of $0.42 per share and has a dividend yield of 105.5%. Value Line pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Value Line has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

Medley Management has a beta of 1.46, meaning that its share price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Value Line has a beta of 0.13, meaning that its share price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Medley Management and Value Line’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Medley Management -6.92% -1.05% 1.66% Value Line 38.17% 29.89% 15.13%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Medley Management and Value Line’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Medley Management $48.84 million 0.05 -$3.38 million N/A N/A Value Line $36.26 million 7.19 $11.15 million N/A N/A

Value Line has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Medley Management.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Medley Management and Value Line, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Medley Management 0 0 0 0 N/A Value Line 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

42.3% of Medley Management shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.9% of Value Line shares are held by institutional investors. 5.6% of Medley Management shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.0% of Value Line shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Value Line beats Medley Management on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Medley Management Company Profile

Medley Management Inc. is an investment holding company and operate and control all of the business and affairs of Medley LLC and its subsidiaries. Medley Management Inc. was incorporated on June 13, 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

Value Line Company Profile

Value Line, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells investment periodicals and related publications primarily in the United States. Its investment periodicals and related publications cover a range of investments, including stocks, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), options, and convertible securities. The company offers research services, such as The Value Line Investment Survey, The Value Line Investment Survey – Small and Mid-Cap, The Value Line 600, and The Value Line Fund Advisor Plus, which provide statistical and text coverage of various investment securities, with an emphasis placed on its proprietary research, analysis, and statistical ranks. It also provides niche newsletters comprising Value Line Select, Value Line Select: Dividend Income & Growth, Value Line Select: ETFs, and The Value Line Special Situations Service that offer information on a less comprehensive basis for securities that are of particular interest to subscribers; digital versions of its products through its Website, valueline.com; and investment analysis software, such as The Value Line Investment Analyzer, which includes data sorting and filtering tools. In addition, the company offers current and historical financial databases comprising DataFile, estimates and projections, convertibles, and mutual funds through online; and copyright data products, which include unit investment trusts, variable annuities, managed accounts, and EFTs. Further, it places advertising on behalf of the company's publications; and provides subscription fulfillment and subscriber relation services. The company serves individual and professional investors, as well as institutions, including municipal and university libraries, and investment firms. Value Line, Inc. was founded in 1931 and is headquartered in New York, New York. Value Line, Inc. is a subsidiary of Arnold Bernhard & Co, Inc.

