Financial Comparison: Pivotal Acquisition (PVT) and Its Rivals

Pivotal Acquisition (NYSE: PVT) is one of 60 public companies in the “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Pivotal Acquisition to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Pivotal Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.2% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are held by institutional investors. 14.4% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Pivotal Acquisition and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Pivotal Acquisition $312.05 million -$54.01 million -7.80 Pivotal Acquisition Competitors $8.04 billion $1.56 billion 45.26

Pivotal Acquisition’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Pivotal Acquisition. Pivotal Acquisition is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Pivotal Acquisition and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pivotal Acquisition N/A -32.42% -4.56% Pivotal Acquisition Competitors -3.90% -53.30% -3.66%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Pivotal Acquisition and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pivotal Acquisition 0 0 1 0 3.00 Pivotal Acquisition Competitors 980 3330 6641 325 2.56

Pivotal Acquisition currently has a consensus target price of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 41.41%. As a group, “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies have a potential upside of 11.48%. Given Pivotal Acquisition’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Pivotal Acquisition is more favorable than its rivals.

Summary

Pivotal Acquisition rivals beat Pivotal Acquisition on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About Pivotal Acquisition

Pivotal Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in New York, New York. Pivotal Acquisition Corp. operates as a subsidiary of LDiscovery, LLC.

