Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Rating Increased to Buy at Kepler Capital Markets

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) was upgraded by stock analysts at Kepler Capital Markets to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. The firm presently has a $170.00 price target on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.95% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. HSBC upgraded shares of Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Ferrari from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Ferrari from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.91.

RACE stock opened at $156.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $149.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.27. Ferrari has a fifty-two week low of $127.73 and a fifty-two week high of $180.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.61 billion, a PE ratio of 37.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.91.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.12). Ferrari had a return on equity of 48.53% and a net margin of 18.57%. The company had revenue of $927.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $917.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ferrari will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Ferrari by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ferrari by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ferrari by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ferrari by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 35.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ferrari Company Profile

Ferrari N.V., through with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; Fuori series, one-off, and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides non-registered racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

