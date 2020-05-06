FedEx’s (FDX) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Oppenheimer

FedEx (NYSE:FDX)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by Oppenheimer in a research note issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on FDX. Zacks Investment Research cut FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Raymond James cut their price objective on FedEx from $167.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on FedEx from $109.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Stephens cut their price objective on FedEx from $180.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on FedEx from $187.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.61.

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $117.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $118.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.90. FedEx has a 52 week low of $88.69 and a 52 week high of $186.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.88 billion, a PE ratio of -84.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.32.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41. FedEx had a positive return on equity of 17.05% and a negative net margin of 0.50%. The company had revenue of $17.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that FedEx will post 9.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Alan B. Graf, Jr. sold 18,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.49, for a total transaction of $2,080,416.21. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 201,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,214,014.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John A. Edwardson acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $111.06 per share, for a total transaction of $555,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 82,966 shares in the company, valued at $9,214,203.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 8.44% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 1,600.0% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 170 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in FedEx during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 72.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

