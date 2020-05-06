Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Given News Sentiment Score of -3.50

News coverage about Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) has trended very negative this week, according to InfoTrie. InfoTrie scores the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Exxon Mobil earned a coverage optimism score of -3.50 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave headlines about the oil and gas company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on XOM shares. Argus lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. CSFB reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.65.

Shares of XOM stock opened at $44.83 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.74. Exxon Mobil has a 52 week low of $30.11 and a 52 week high of $77.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.79 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.49. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 5.08%. The firm had revenue of $56.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.76%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 154.67%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director William C. Weldon acquired 4,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $48.09 per share, with a total value of $201,016.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 30,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,488,241.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Neil W. Duffin acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,092,300.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 571,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,795,571.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 41,629 shares of company stock worth $1,666,295. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

