Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Given “Buy” Rating at Oppenheimer

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Oppenheimer in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $119.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price suggests a potential upside of 5.44% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on EVBG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Everbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Everbridge from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Everbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Everbridge in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Everbridge from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.62.

Shares of EVBG stock opened at $112.86 on Wednesday. Everbridge has a 12-month low of $59.85 and a 12-month high of $133.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $110.26 and its 200 day moving average is $92.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.98 and a beta of 0.42.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 26.01% and a negative return on equity of 20.18%. The company had revenue of $57.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Everbridge will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Imad Mouline sold 31,295 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total transaction of $3,229,018.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,054,231.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kent Mathy sold 2,393 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.36, for a total transaction of $252,126.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,066 shares of company stock worth $5,666,973. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in Everbridge in the 4th quarter valued at $227,000. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new stake in Everbridge in the 4th quarter valued at $2,975,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Everbridge by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,087 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Everbridge by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,935,075 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $151,090,000 after acquiring an additional 41,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Everbridge by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 198,008 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,460,000 after acquiring an additional 27,634 shares during the last quarter.

Everbridge Company Profile

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

