Essential Properties Realty Trust (EPRT) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE: EPRT):

4/27/2020 – Essential Properties Realty Trust was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. is a real estate company. It owns, acquires and manages single-tenant properties which are net leased on a long-term basis to service-oriented and experience-based businesses. The company serves restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical services, convenience stores, entertainment, early childhood education, health and fitness sector. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. is based in Princeton, New Jersey. “

4/20/2020 – Essential Properties Realty Trust was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. is a real estate company. It owns, acquires and manages single-tenant properties which are net leased on a long-term basis to service-oriented and experience-based businesses. The company serves restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical services, convenience stores, entertainment, early childhood education, health and fitness sector. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. is based in Princeton, New Jersey. “

4/17/2020 – Essential Properties Realty Trust had its price target lowered by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $27.00 to $16.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/16/2020 – Essential Properties Realty Trust was downgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating. They now have a $13.00 price target on the stock.

4/7/2020 – Essential Properties Realty Trust had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $26.00 to $10.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/7/2020 – Essential Properties Realty Trust was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating.

3/17/2020 – Essential Properties Realty Trust was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

NYSE:EPRT opened at $12.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.17. Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc has a one year low of $6.08 and a one year high of $29.34.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $39.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.32 million. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.83% and a net margin of 30.03%. On average, research analysts predict that Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.46%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 146.03%.

In other news, Director Scott A. Estes acquired 40,000 shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.69 per share, for a total transaction of $507,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 42,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $540,809.73. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 270.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 14,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. 96.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical services, convenience stores, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

