Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $417.55 Million

Brokerages expect that Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG) will report sales of $417.55 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Entegris’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $411.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $421.30 million. Entegris reported sales of $378.87 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Entegris will report full-year sales of $1.64 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.63 billion to $1.66 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.72 billion to $1.81 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Entegris.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $412.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.35 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 17.57%. Entegris’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share.

ENTG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Entegris in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Entegris from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. ValuEngine raised Entegris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Loop Capital reissued a “positive” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of Entegris in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Entegris presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.50.

NASDAQ:ENTG opened at $51.93 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Entegris has a twelve month low of $33.75 and a twelve month high of $59.05.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 28th. Entegris’s payout ratio is 16.58%.

In related news, SVP William James Shaner sold 55,992 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.69, for a total value of $3,118,194.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 84,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,730,364.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 12,987 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.57, for a total value of $747,661.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,863 shares in the company, valued at $3,388,742.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Entegris by 270.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 150,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,359,000 after acquiring an additional 109,678 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entegris during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Triangle Securities Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Entegris during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in shares of Entegris by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 11,845 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its position in shares of Entegris by 218.6% during the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 11,013 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 7,556 shares during the last quarter.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies micro contamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

