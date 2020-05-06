Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) vs. Howmet Aerospace (NASDAQ:HWM) Head-To-Head Review

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) and Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) are both construction companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

83.9% of Howmet Aerospace shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.2% of Encore Wire shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Howmet Aerospace shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.2% of Encore Wire shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Howmet Aerospace and Encore Wire, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Howmet Aerospace 0 1 0 0 2.00 Encore Wire 0 1 1 0 2.50

Encore Wire has a consensus price target of $61.00, indicating a potential upside of 31.55%. Given Encore Wire’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Encore Wire is more favorable than Howmet Aerospace.

Volatility & Risk

Howmet Aerospace has a beta of 1.62, meaning that its stock price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Encore Wire has a beta of 1.19, meaning that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Howmet Aerospace pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Encore Wire pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.2%. Howmet Aerospace pays out 3.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Encore Wire pays out 2.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Howmet Aerospace and Encore Wire’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Howmet Aerospace $14.19 billion 0.38 $470.00 million $2.11 5.79 Encore Wire $1.27 billion 0.75 $58.13 million $2.77 16.74

Howmet Aerospace has higher revenue and earnings than Encore Wire. Howmet Aerospace is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Encore Wire, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Howmet Aerospace and Encore Wire’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Howmet Aerospace 3.31% 20.28% 5.44% Encore Wire 5.01% 8.23% 7.29%

Summary

Encore Wire beats Howmet Aerospace on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc. provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It offers jet engine components, aerospace fastening systems, and titanium structural parts for mission-critical performance and efficiency in aerospace and defense applications, as well as forged wheels for commercial transportation. The company, formerly known as Arconic Inc., is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Encore Wire Company Profile

Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wires and cables for interior electrical wiring in the United States. Its products include NM-B cables for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2, metal-clad, and armored cables for use primarily as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; and other types of wire products. The company sells its products to wholesale electrical distributors primarily through independent manufacturers' representatives. Encore Wire Corporation was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in McKinney, Texas.

