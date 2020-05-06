Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) Shares Purchased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 34,016 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,854 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $6,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 990.9% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, 1776 Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 97.6% in the 1st quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 162 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.57, for a total value of $571,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,431,743.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 22,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.62, for a total value of $5,246,817.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,067,889.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,667 shares of company stock worth $18,603,664 in the last 90 days. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $241.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $253.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Edwards Lifesciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $247.52.

Shares of EW stock opened at $214.58 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $201.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $223.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 3.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.03, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.85. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a fifty-two week low of $154.52 and a fifty-two week high of $247.64.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 31.83% and a net margin of 24.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

