Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Price Target Increased to $60.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $48.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 0.18% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on EMN. ValuEngine downgraded Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Eastman Chemical from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Barclays reduced their price target on Eastman Chemical from $81.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Eastman Chemical from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Standpoint Research upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.56.

Shares of NYSE EMN opened at $60.11 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Eastman Chemical has a 12 month low of $34.44 and a 12 month high of $83.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.44 and a 200-day moving average of $68.39. The company has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.61.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.31. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 8.85%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 50.2% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 146,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,505,000 after acquiring an additional 48,929 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter worth $203,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 26,997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,140,000 after buying an additional 2,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank OZK raised its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank OZK now owns 8,255 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. 82.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

