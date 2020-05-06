Eastman Chemical Forecasted to Earn Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.99 Per Share (NYSE:EMN)

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Eastman Chemical in a report issued on Sunday, May 3rd. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.99 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.04. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Eastman Chemical’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.38 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $7.05 EPS.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 8.85%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on Eastman Chemical from $85.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. TheStreet downgraded Eastman Chemical from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Eastman Chemical from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on Eastman Chemical from $76.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on Eastman Chemical in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.56.

Shares of NYSE:EMN opened at $60.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.44 and its 200-day moving average is $68.39. Eastman Chemical has a 52-week low of $34.44 and a 52-week high of $83.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY bought a new position in Eastman Chemical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,341,000. OLD Republic International Corp bought a new position in Eastman Chemical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,765,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,364,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $187,384,000 after purchasing an additional 347,508 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Eastman Chemical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,468,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 1,440.8% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 329,423 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,110,000 after purchasing an additional 308,043 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

