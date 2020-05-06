Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the critical care and oncology areas in the United States. The Company markets EP-1101 to treat heparin-induced thrombocytopenia. It develops EP-3101, EP-3102, Ryanodex and EP-4104. Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey. “

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on EGRX. ValuEngine lowered Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. BidaskClub upgraded Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a hold rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $57.33.

Shares of EGRX opened at $54.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $716.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.55 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 4.45 and a current ratio of 4.62. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $33.80 and a one year high of $64.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.38 and its 200-day moving average is $53.87.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $48.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.08 million. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 7.31%. Eagle Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Eagle Pharmaceuticals will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 233.8% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 741 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 6,159 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,748 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.67% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the critical care and oncology areas in the United States. The company offers Argatroban, an anti-coagulant thrombin inhibitor for heparin-induced thrombocytopenia; Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL); and Belrapzo, a chemotherapeutic agent for CLL and Indolent NHL.

