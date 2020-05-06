Dupont Capital Management Corp Purchases 76,262 Shares of Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL)

Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) by 367.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 97,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 76,262 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Sterling Bancorp were worth $1,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 81,198.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,713,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711,661 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 337,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,282,000 after purchasing an additional 81,732 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Sterling Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $421,000. Sciencast Management LP boosted its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 24,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 4,271 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Sterling Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. 83.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Thomas X. Geisel sold 4,285 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total value of $86,642.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,305 shares in the company, valued at $632,987.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard L. O’toole bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.89 per share, with a total value of $35,670.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 43,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $523,148.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 20,900 shares of company stock valued at $244,792. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of STL stock opened at $11.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.47 and a 200-day moving average of $17.54. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Sterling Bancorp has a one year low of $7.01 and a one year high of $22.17.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $250.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.89 million. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Sterling Bancorp will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Sterling Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.53%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Sterling Bancorp from $23.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

Sterling Bancorp Profile

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, time, and interest and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit and mortgage escrow funds.

