Dupont Capital Management Corp Increases Stake in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR)

Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) by 26.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,069 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp owned 0.07% of Worthington Industries worth $999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Worthington Industries by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 87,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in Worthington Industries by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 31,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 6,127 shares in the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Worthington Industries by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 181,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,767,000 after purchasing an additional 30,064 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Worthington Industries by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 27,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDS Planning Inc increased its stake in shares of Worthington Industries by 90.2% in the 1st quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 13,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 6,442 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Worthington Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Worthington Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, March 28th. Finally, Cfra upgraded Worthington Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Worthington Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

In other news, CFO Joseph B. Hayek bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.25 per share, with a total value of $39,375.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 118,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,105,768.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 34.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Worthington Industries stock opened at $25.17 on Wednesday. Worthington Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.28 and a 52 week high of $44.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.40.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $764.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $775.50 million. Worthington Industries had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The business’s revenue was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. Worthington Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.66%.

About Worthington Industries

Worthington Industries, Inc, a metals manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in the United States, Austria, Canada, Mexico, Poland, Portugal, and Turkey. The company operates through three segments: Steel Processing, Pressure Cylinders, and Engineered Cabs.

