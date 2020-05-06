Dupont Capital Management Corp Increases Position in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC)

Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 43.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,267 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 99.0% during the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. 82.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PNC has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group cut PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday. Nomura Securities raised shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $95.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Bank of America upgraded shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $144.00 to $178.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. PNC Financial Services Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.93.

PNC stock opened at $99.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a 52-week low of $79.41 and a 52-week high of $161.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $97.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.29.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.24. PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 23.23% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 16th were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 15th. PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.39%.

In other news, EVP Robert Q. Reilly sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.50, for a total transaction of $1,545,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 114,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,731,501.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Andrew T. Feldstein acquired 10,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $94.92 per share, with a total value of $999,982.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,045,757.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

