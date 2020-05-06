Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $961,000 Holdings in Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RXN)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RXN) by 35.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 23,453 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Rexnord were worth $961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RXN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Rexnord in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,060,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Rexnord by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 15,865,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $517,522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170,586 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Rexnord by 49.3% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,329,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100,011 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in Rexnord during the fourth quarter worth approximately $22,854,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Rexnord during the fourth quarter worth approximately $21,522,000.

Shares of NYSE RXN opened at $26.26 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Rexnord Corp has a 1-year low of $18.87 and a 1-year high of $35.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.52.

In related news, insider George J. Powers sold 88,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total value of $3,047,868.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 108,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,734,418. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Patricia M. Whaley sold 2,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $93,933.30. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 64,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,272,508.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 111,005 shares of company stock worth $3,852,001 in the last 90 days. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RXN. TheStreet downgraded shares of Rexnord from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Rexnord from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Rexnord in a research report on Monday, April 6th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Rexnord from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Rexnord from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.40.

Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of engineered power transmission, aerospace, and other precision motion technology products. It operates through the Process and Motion Control, and Water Management segments. The Process and Motion Control segment designs, manufactures and markets engineered mechanical components such as gears, couplings, industrial, aerospace bearings, and seals which are used within complex systems.

