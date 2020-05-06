Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $1.12 Million Position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 70.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,477 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Graco were worth $1,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Graco by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 11,446,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $595,231,000 after purchasing an additional 306,762 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Graco by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 7,294,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $379,298,000 after purchasing an additional 63,353 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Graco by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,090,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $160,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,669 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Graco by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,401,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $124,895,000 after purchasing an additional 143,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Graco by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 2,351,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $122,283,000 after purchasing an additional 159,761 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Johnson sold 55,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $3,069,558.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 84,893 shares in the company, valued at $4,669,963.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William J. Carroll sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total value of $1,009,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 67,984 shares in the company, valued at $3,814,582.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 108,137 shares of company stock worth $6,003,517. 4.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Graco from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Graco in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Graco from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. ValuEngine raised Graco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on Graco from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Graco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.50.

Shares of NYSE GGG opened at $44.58 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.36. The company has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.57. Graco Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.43 and a 12 month high of $56.99.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $373.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.49 million. Graco had a return on equity of 31.40% and a net margin of 20.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Graco Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 17th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.84%.

Graco Company Profile

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies division, Industrial Products division and Process division.

