Dupont Capital Management Corp Buys New Shares in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,359 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $917,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Veritas Investment Management LLP boosted its position in Illumina by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Veritas Investment Management LLP now owns 765 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. ACG Wealth boosted its position in Illumina by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 12,154 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $4,032,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in Illumina by 6.7% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 620 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Illumina by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 219 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in Illumina by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. 92.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Illumina news, CEO Francis A. Desouza sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $825,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 87,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,968,450. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.92, for a total transaction of $32,176.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,649,095.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,638 shares of company stock valued at $5,561,622 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Illumina from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup lowered shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $250.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Friday, April 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Illumina from $370.00 to $356.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Illumina from $298.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $329.88.

ILMN stock opened at $310.25 on Wednesday. Illumina, Inc. has a 1 year low of $196.78 and a 1 year high of $380.76. The company has a market cap of $45.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.56, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $281.04 and a 200 day moving average of $300.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.74.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The life sciences company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.39. Illumina had a net margin of 26.48% and a return on equity of 21.78%. The company had revenue of $859.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $857.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. Illumina’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

