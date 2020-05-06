Dupont Capital Management Corp Boosts Stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 83.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,510 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,847 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CTSH. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $19,244,610,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $364,997,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,823,283 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $609,240,000 after buying an additional 2,893,642 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,713,105 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,222,606,000 after buying an additional 2,438,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2,430.7% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,133,817 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $132,339,000 after buying an additional 2,049,500 shares in the last quarter. 89.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CTSH opened at $57.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The stock has a market cap of $30.94 billion, a PE ratio of 17.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.53. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a 1-year low of $40.01 and a 1-year high of $71.48.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The information technology service provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 20.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 5th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology service provider to buy up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

CTSH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. BidaskClub cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.87.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

