Dupont Capital Management Corp Boosts Position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 61.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,453 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,371 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BMRN. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 382 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 199.5% in the 1st quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 602 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

BMRN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Monday, January 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $131.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $110.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Sunday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. BioMarin Pharmaceutical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.85.

Shares of NASDAQ BMRN opened at $93.19 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.88 and a twelve month high of $99.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $84.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.32. The stock has a market cap of $16.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 148.13 and a beta of 1.01.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.32. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 3.62% and a net margin of 6.31%. The business had revenue of $502.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $468.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.32) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, Director V Bryan Lawlis sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.39, for a total value of $282,712.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,980 shares in the company, valued at $1,430,902.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.52, for a total value of $895,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 296,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,537,577.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 108,452 shares of company stock valued at $9,772,325 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

Read More: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN).

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.