Dupont Capital Management Corp Acquires 16,546 Shares of Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE:DAR)

Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE:DAR) by 37.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,252 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,546 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $1,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cottage Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the 1st quarter valued at about $491,000. State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in Darling Ingredients by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 139,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,671,000 after buying an additional 27,371 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in Darling Ingredients by 179.5% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 62,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after buying an additional 40,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the 1st quarter valued at about $708,000. 99.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Brad Phillips acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.58 per share, for a total transaction of $33,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 72,861 shares in the company, valued at $989,452.38. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John O. Muse acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.28 per share, for a total transaction of $122,800.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 137,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,682,716.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 14,500 shares of company stock worth $189,100. 2.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE DAR opened at $20.51 on Wednesday. Darling Ingredients Inc has a twelve month low of $10.25 and a twelve month high of $29.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.67. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.29. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 9.29%. The firm had revenue of $859.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $877.36 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Darling Ingredients Inc will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DAR. ValuEngine lowered Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Darling Ingredients from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Darling Ingredients from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Darling Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.25.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers a range of ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

