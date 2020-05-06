Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ:DBX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ:DBX) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.50.
A number of brokerages have commented on DBX. Zacks Investment Research cut Dropbox from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Macquarie reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Dropbox in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Dropbox in a report on Friday, February 21st. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dropbox in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Dropbox from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st.
In other Dropbox news, insider Arash Ferdowsi sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total value of $5,332,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,852,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Timothy Regan sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $36,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,149,790 shares of company stock worth $22,673,349. 31.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
NASDAQ DBX opened at $20.04 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.59. The company has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -154.12 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Dropbox has a 1-year low of $14.55 and a 1-year high of $26.20.
Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $446.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.35 million. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 3.58% and a negative net margin of 3.17%. Dropbox’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Dropbox will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Dropbox
Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its Website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. The company has approximately 500 million registered users across 180 countries.
