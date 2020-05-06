Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ:DBX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ:DBX) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.50.

A number of brokerages have commented on DBX. Zacks Investment Research cut Dropbox from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Macquarie reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Dropbox in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Dropbox in a report on Friday, February 21st. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dropbox in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Dropbox from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st.

In other Dropbox news, insider Arash Ferdowsi sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total value of $5,332,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,852,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Timothy Regan sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $36,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,149,790 shares of company stock worth $22,673,349. 31.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DBX. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Dropbox by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 63,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 4,929 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Dropbox by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,123,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,173,000 after purchasing an additional 138,306 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden raised its stake in Dropbox by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 15,600 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in Dropbox during the 4th quarter valued at $1,494,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in Dropbox by 73.1% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 37,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 15,883 shares during the period. 44.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ DBX opened at $20.04 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.59. The company has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -154.12 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Dropbox has a 1-year low of $14.55 and a 1-year high of $26.20.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $446.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.35 million. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 3.58% and a negative net margin of 3.17%. Dropbox’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Dropbox will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its Website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. The company has approximately 500 million registered users across 180 countries.

