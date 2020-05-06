Douglas D. Dirks Acquires 6,000 Shares of Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) Stock

Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) CEO Douglas D. Dirks bought 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.17 per share, with a total value of $175,020.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 474,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,836,701.99. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

EIG stock opened at $29.19 on Wednesday. Employers Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.67 and a 12 month high of $45.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.15. The stock has a market cap of $891.77 million, a PE ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.14.

Get Employers alerts:

Employers (NYSE:EIG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.18). Employers had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 8.99%. The firm had revenue of $188.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Employers Holdings, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Employers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.25%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Employers during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in Employers during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Employers by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Employers by 50.3% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Employers during the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. 82.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EIG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Employers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of Employers from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Employers from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood cut shares of Employers from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.33.

About Employers

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries. The company markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers; alternative distribution channels comprising its partners; and through national, regional, and local trade groups and associations, as well as directly to customers.

Recommended Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Employers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Employers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.