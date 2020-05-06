Djerriwarrh Investments (ASX:DJW) Shares Up 2.5%

Djerriwarrh Investments Limited (ASX:DJW)’s share price shot up 2.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as A$2.47 ($1.75) and last traded at A$2.44 ($1.73), 24,904 shares were traded during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$2.38 ($1.69).

The stock has a market cap of $549.84 million and a PE ratio of 15.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is A$2.44 and its 200-day moving average is A$3.24.

About Djerriwarrh Investments (ASX:DJW)

Djerriwarrh Investments Limited is a self managed investment trust. The firm invests in public equity markets of Australia. It employs a combination of in-house and external research to make its investments. Djerriwarrh Investments Limited was founded in November 1989 and is based in Melbourne, Australia.

