DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) Shares Sold by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc cut its stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) by 64.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 614 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH were worth $47,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DLR. State Street Corp lifted its stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,642,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,900,778,000 after acquiring an additional 229,679 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in the fourth quarter worth about $252,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 72.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 93,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,201,000 after acquiring an additional 39,302 shares in the last quarter. Verity & Verity LLC boosted its stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 989.4% during the 4th quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 24,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,942,000 after acquiring an additional 22,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pennsylvania Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 36,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,360,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

Get DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH alerts:

DLR stock opened at $148.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $38.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.98, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a 12 month low of $105.00 and a 12 month high of $158.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $140.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.10.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $1.12. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a net margin of 18.07% and a return on equity of 5.79%. The business had revenue of $787.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $793.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

DLR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James lowered shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Argus upped their price target on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.43.

In other news, Director Laurence A. Chapman sold 8,021 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,042,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 50,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,552,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $43,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 110,984 shares of company stock valued at $15,304,582. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH Company Profile

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

Featured Story: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.