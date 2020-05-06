DiamondPeak (OTCMKTS:DPHCU) Trading 1% Higher

Shares of DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:DPHCU) traded up 1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.10 and last traded at $10.10, 2,900 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 96% from the average session volume of 70,300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.00.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.08 and a 200-day moving average of $10.29.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in DiamondPeak stock. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:DPHCU) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 31,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. operates as a blank check company that offers merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, and reorganization services to businesses. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

