Deutsche Bank (FRA:DBK) PT Set at €6.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Deutsche Bank (FRA:DBK) received a €6.00 ($6.98) target price from Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential downside of 8.35% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. HSBC set a €5.70 ($6.63) price objective on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €6.00 ($6.98) target price on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Nord/LB set a €6.50 ($7.56) target price on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a €5.00 ($5.81) target price on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €6.00 ($6.98) target price on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of €5.75 ($6.68).

Shares of DBK stock opened at €6.55 ($7.61) on Monday. Deutsche Bank has a 1-year low of €12.36 ($14.37) and a 1-year high of €18.49 ($21.50). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €5.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is €7.03.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through three segments: Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Private & Commercial Bank (PCB), and Asset Management.

