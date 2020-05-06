Demars Financial Group LLC Increases Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Demars Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,392 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 2.5% of Demars Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Demars Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 3,576 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Windsor Group LTD increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 29,202 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,605,000 after buying an additional 1,963 shares during the period. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,132 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $975,000 after buying an additional 1,711 shares during the period. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 11,725 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 37,333 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,887,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the period. 72.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $530,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,109,643.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $6,162,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,808,049.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MSFT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Microsoft from $162.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Oppenheimer upgraded Microsoft to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Microsoft from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. BidaskClub raised Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.19.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $180.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1,356.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $162.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.63. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $119.01 and a twelve month high of $190.70.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $35.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.70 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 33.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 42.95%.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

