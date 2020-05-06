Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Director Acquires $65,850.00 in Stock

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Director David S. Taylor acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.95 per share, with a total value of $65,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $185,697. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

DAL stock opened at $21.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.53. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.10 and a 52 week high of $63.44.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.21. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 25.95%. The company had revenue of $8.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -6.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DAL. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Security National Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 171.8% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,147 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DAL. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Delta Air Lines from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.47.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

