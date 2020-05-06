Dell Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Shares Sold by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp cut its holdings in shares of Dell Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,539 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,486 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Dell were worth $931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dell during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dell in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dell in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dell in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dell in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DELL shares. Nomura Securities lowered their price target on Dell from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Dell in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Dell from $65.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on Dell from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered Dell from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.80.

Shares of Dell stock opened at $40.19 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.05. The firm has a market cap of $29.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.95. Dell Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.51 and a fifty-two week high of $70.55.

Dell (NYSE:DELL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The technology company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $24.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.92 billion. Dell had a return on equity of 217.89% and a net margin of 5.30%. The company’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Dell Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Jeffrey W. Clarke sold 55,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total transaction of $2,309,338.78. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 212,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,843,459.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey W. Clarke sold 57,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.06, for a total value of $2,229,271.38. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 289,182 shares in the company, valued at $11,295,448.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 49.50% of the company’s stock.

Dell Inc (Dell) is a global information technology company that offers its customers a range of solutions and services delivered directly by Dell and through other distribution channels. Dell is a holding company that conducts its business worldwide through its subsidiaries. The Company operates in four segments: Large Enterprise, Public, Small and Medium Business, and Consumer.

