Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) PT Set at €88.00 by Barclays

Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) has been given a €88.00 ($102.33) target price by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.16% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DHER. Credit Suisse Group set a €100.00 ($116.28) target price on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €80.00 ($93.02) target price on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €91.40 ($106.28) price target on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. UBS Group set a €94.00 ($109.30) price target on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, HSBC set a €85.00 ($98.84) price target on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €82.20 ($95.58).

Shares of Delivery Hero stock opened at €78.46 ($91.23) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €68.15 and a 200 day moving average price of €62.43. Delivery Hero has a 1 year low of €35.90 ($41.74) and a 1 year high of €81.62 ($94.91). The stock has a market cap of $15.52 billion and a PE ratio of 27.26.

Delivery Hero SE provides online food ordering and delivery services. It operates in 40 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

