Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $70.88.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on Davita from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. ValuEngine lowered Davita from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Goldman Sachs Group raised Davita from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Davita in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Davita from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th.

Get Davita alerts:

NYSE:DVA opened at $78.87 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $73.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Davita has a 12 month low of $43.40 and a 12 month high of $90.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.22.

Davita (NYSE:DVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.35. Davita had a return on equity of 25.18% and a net margin of 7.12%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Davita will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

In other Davita news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 625 shares of Davita stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.25, for a total value of $44,531.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,239 shares in the company, valued at $1,370,778.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John M. Nehra sold 20,000 shares of Davita stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.93, for a total value of $1,618,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,319 shares of company stock valued at $2,284,345. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Davita during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Davita by 255.0% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Davita during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Arden Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Davita during the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Vestcor Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Davita during the fourth quarter worth approximately $117,000. Institutional investors own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

Davita Company Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

Further Reading: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Davita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Davita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.