Davis Rea LTD. Sells 19,043 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Davis Rea LTD. trimmed its position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 50.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,938 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 19,043 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney accounts for 1.8% of Davis Rea LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Davis Rea LTD.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 3,500.0% during the 1st quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. TI Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. 64.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cfra dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $160.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Walt Disney from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Guggenheim cut shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.71.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $101.06 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $100.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.80. The company has a market cap of $186.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14, a P/E/G ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.08. Walt Disney Co has a 52-week low of $79.07 and a 52-week high of $153.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $18.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.49 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 13.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

