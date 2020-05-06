Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) Earning Very Critical Press Coverage, InfoTrie Reports

News articles about Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) have trended very negative this week, according to InfoTrie. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment earned a media sentiment score of -3.25 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media stories about the restaurant operator an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Here are some of the media stories that may have impacted Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s analysis:

Shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock opened at $11.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.93, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.97 and a 200 day moving average of $33.18. The firm has a market cap of $407.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.62. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 1 year low of $4.61 and a 1 year high of $59.60.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $347.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.46 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 44.38%. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will post -4.31 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $42.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $40.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.01.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Company Profile

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

