Dakota Wealth Management Purchases 5,345 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Dakota Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 12.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 47,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,345 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 0.9% of Dakota Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 272,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,959,000 after acquiring an additional 9,105 shares in the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $299,000. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC now owns 16,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 2,162 shares in the last quarter. Day & Ennis LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 3,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dohj LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $1,771,000. Institutional investors own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $92.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $280.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.89. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $76.91 and a one year high of $141.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $91.65 and a 200 day moving average of $120.85.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by ($1.92). The firm had revenue of $28.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.45 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 21.61% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 6th were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 34.35%.

Several research firms have commented on JPM. DZ Bank raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. UBS Group upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Societe Generale raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.34.

In related news, Director Stephen B. Burke purchased 75,000 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $87.99 per share, for a total transaction of $6,599,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 150,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,202,283.57. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 13,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.12, for a total value of $1,187,020.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 137,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,505,582.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

