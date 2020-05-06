Cyberark Software (CYBR) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 13th. Analysts expect Cyberark Software to post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.16. Cyberark Software had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 14.53%. The firm had revenue of $129.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Cyberark Software to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Cyberark Software alerts:

NASDAQ CYBR opened at $97.99 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.95, a current ratio of 5.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Cyberark Software has a twelve month low of $69.50 and a twelve month high of $148.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 60.49, a P/E/G ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $87.63 and its 200 day moving average is $110.92.

CYBR has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler upgraded Cyberark Software from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Sunday, March 22nd. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of Cyberark Software in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Cyberark Software in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Cyberark Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, First Analysis lowered Cyberark Software from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $143.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.62.

About Cyberark Software

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides software-based security solutions and services for organizations to safeguard and monitor their privileged accounts. The company's solutions include Core Privileged Access Security for risk-based credential security and session management with add-on options for least privilege server and domain controller protection; Application Access Manager for secrets management for applications, tools, containers, and DevOps; and Endpoint Privilege Manager for least privilege and credential theft protection for workstations.

Featured Story: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Cyberark Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyberark Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.