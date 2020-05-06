Cwm LLC Reduces Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Cwm LLC lessened its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 16.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 718 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 143 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,999,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 33,091 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,519,000 after buying an additional 4,079 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,725,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 229.7% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 37,598 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,270,000 after buying an additional 26,196 shares during the period. 93.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Shiv Singh acquired 600 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $88.53 per share, for a total transaction of $53,118.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,421.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

URI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of United Rentals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 27th. Cfra decreased their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $180.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of United Rentals in a report on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.93.

United Rentals stock opened at $113.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a PE ratio of 7.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.27. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.85 and a 52-week high of $170.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $99.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.19.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.04. United Rentals had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 41.15%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

