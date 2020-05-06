Cwm LLC Buys 255 Shares of Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD)

Cwm LLC increased its stake in shares of Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD) by 196.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 385 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Trade Desk during the first quarter worth $35,879,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the first quarter valued at $54,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 71.0% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,183 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 63.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,006 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,633,000 after buying an additional 9,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Means Investment CO. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 49.9% in the first quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 1,187 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. 67.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Vivian Yang sold 3,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $698,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,998 shares in the company, valued at $6,149,590. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Falk sold 11,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.28, for a total transaction of $3,575,133.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,194,979.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 123,074 shares of company stock valued at $33,967,841 over the last 90 days. 13.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TTD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trade Desk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 18th. Nomura Securities raised their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $175.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $325.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. BidaskClub raised shares of Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $254.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTD opened at $303.64 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.24 billion, a PE ratio of 134.95, a P/E/G ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 2.69. Trade Desk Inc has a twelve month low of $136.00 and a twelve month high of $323.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $214.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $245.02.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The technology company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.64. Trade Desk had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 20.40%. The firm had revenue of $215.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Trade Desk Inc will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc, a technology company, provides a self-service omnichannel software platform that enables clients to purchase and manage data-driven digital advertising campaigns in the United States and internationally. The company's platform allows clients to manage integrated advertising campaigns in various advertising channels and formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on a multitude of devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV (CTV).

